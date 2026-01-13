"India-Germany ties rooted in shared commitment to sustainability": MEA

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Monday said that the India-Germany friendship finds inspiration in shared values of sustainability, resilience, and human-centred development after the visit of the German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz to the historic Adalaj Stepwell in Gujarat.



In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "@Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz accompanied by EAM @DrSJaishankar visited Adalaj Stepwell in Gujarat, a 15th century architectural marvel and a symbol of rich confluence of heritage, sustainability and community life."

https://x.com/meaindia/status/2010757579555959075



"The stepwell served as a water source, place for community gathering and cool refuge for locals and travelers. India-Germany friendship finds inspiration in shared values of sustainability, resilience and human-centered development," the MEA spokesperson added.

