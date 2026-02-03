Tariff cut to 18% puts India ahead of China, Bangladesh in export race

New Delhi: Following the announcement of the India-US trade deal on Monday, in which Washington reduced tariffs on India to 18 per cent, New Delhi now faces lower tariffs than its regional export competitors in South and Southeast Asia.



With the new tariff structure, India now has a clear advantage over competing export economies in the region, with lower tariff rates compared to Indonesia at 19 per cent and Bangladesh and Vietnam with 20 per cent each.



Compared to China, India now enjoys significantly lower tariffs, with tariffs levied on Beijing at 34 per cent.