India and France extend defence pact, deepen military-industrial cooperation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday co-chaired the 6th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue with his French counterpart, Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Catherine Vautrin, in Bengaluru, where the two sides renewed their defence cooperation agreement for another 10 years, announced reciprocal deployment of officers, and inked an MoU for manufacturing HAMMER missiles in India.

The dialogue focused on a wide range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of military equipment. Both ministers emphasised the need to strengthen defence industrial cooperation and deepen engagement in niche and emerging technologies.

The renewal of the 10-year defence cooperation agreement was signed by senior officials from both sides following the dialogue, and the two countries also announced the reciprocal deployment of officers at Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments to enhance military-to-military cooperation.

In a significant development, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Safran Electronics & Defence signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a joint venture to manufacture HAMMER missiles in India, thereby boosting indigenous defence production.

Congratulating Vautrin on her maiden visit to India as French Defence Minister, Singh noted that her tenure comes at a critical time for European and global security and appreciated France's commitment to strategic autonomy and a strong European defence posture and highlighted that the recent India-EU Security and Defence Partnership marks a major step in deepening collective engagement.

Singh also underlined India's role as a 'First Responder' and 'Net Security Provider' in the Indian Ocean Region, reiterating New Delhi's commitment to supporting regional partners in defence, security and maritime domains.

On terrorism, the Defence Minister stated that Pakistan has a long history of promoting cross-border terrorism, which poses a serious threat to regional peace.

Rajnath Singh expressed appreciation for France's cooperation and said, "India deeply appreciates France's steadfast commitment to strategic autonomy and a robust European defence posture. The recent India-EU security and defence partnership marks a significant step in deepening our collective engagement. We look forward to leveraging this framework both bilaterally and in the wider European context to strengthen regional stability, enhance our joint capabilities, and reinforce the enduring Indo-French strategic alignment."

Addressing the dialogue, Vautrin described defence as the central pillar of India-France relations, highlighting joint exercises and co-production of military platforms as examples of the strong partnership and emphasising the importance of collaboration in space, industry, and bilateral initiatives amid evolving global security challenges.

"Defence is the central pillar of the relationship between our countries, and our collaboration is exemplary with the joint exercises that are carried out, along with the co-production of military platforms. This partnership is complete and is grounded in mutual respect, which makes India an essential partner for a partnership in the Indo-Pacific region," Vautrin said.

Following the meeting, Singh, in a post on X, said he was delighted to host Vautrin and that both sides agreed on the reciprocal deployment of Army officers, the renewal of the 10-year defence cooperation agreement, and the signing of the MoU for HAMMER missile manufacturing in India.

The Annual Defence Dialogue serves as a structured ministerial-level mechanism to review and guide the growing defence and security partnership between India and France.