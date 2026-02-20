IMF Chief praises India’s AI push backed by vibrant youth

New Delhi: In a message to the citizens of India, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, said, "You are fortunate that your country invested in public digital infrastructure, removing barriers to entrepreneurship, and have a youthful, energetic, innovative population embracing the Artificial Intelligence (AI)."



While speaking at a panel discussion titled "Building Trusted AI at Scale: Cities, Startups & Digital Sovereignty" at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the IMF chief said, "countries are positioned differently. Some countries have more demand for AI skills than supply while others have more supply than demand, and some have neither. So we have to work on multiple fronts based on concrete assessments of conditions in countries and localities."



She said the IMF will continue to work with countries to understand what is happening and how the organization can project policies for the future.

"I would make three conclusions so far, and of course we have to be agile in how we look at AI. The first is that education has to be revamped for a new world. People have to learn how to learn, not just learn specific skills.

"Second, there has to be support for those in local economies where the labor market is changing dramatically. There has to be social protection and social support, so they don't feel what happened with industrial workers in the United States when their jobs were exported overseas," she said.