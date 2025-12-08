India fined for slow over-rate in second ODI against South Africa

New Delhi: India have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the second ODI in Raipur on December 3, as per a release from the International Cricket Council (ICC).



Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after KL Rahul's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.



In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

