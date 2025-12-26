India expands natural gas grid pipeline to over 25,000 kms, working on another 10,459 kms

According to the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas' year-end press release, the government is currently working on another 10,459 km of pipelines.

To make gas prices fair for everyone, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board started a system called "One Nation, One Grid, One Tariff."

This system makes transportation charges the same across 90 per cent of the pipelines, so people do not pay more just because they live far away.

