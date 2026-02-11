India and EU target one-year timeline to activate FTA



Agrawal detailed his discussions with European counterparts, including the Minister for Agriculture of Germany, which focused on leveraging the FTA to create synergies between Indian and European strengths. "My discussions at Berlin, also my discussions here, focused a lot on how we can leverage this FTA going forward, create more opportunities for our businesses to meet each other and see what are the unique strengths that India and EU has to offer, how those strengths can come together, how their technology and Indian talent can come together to build world class supply chains, world class global value chains, which can serve both India and Europe and also the global market," he explained.



When asked about the timeline for the agreement to come into effect, the Commerce Secretary acknowledged the typically lengthy process involving legal scrutiny and translation into all European languages. However, he expressed confidence in an accelerated timeline.



"Normally, it takes a lot of time, because there is legal scrub to be done. There is translation in all the languages that is required in Europe that needs to be done. But I think both sides are working on a very fast track basis, trying to speed up the process. And we expect at the best, at the most, I think within next one year. Within next one year, we should make this agreement operational," Agrawal stated.