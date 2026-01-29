India-EU trade pact triggers alarm bells in Washington

Washington: Washington reacted with unease after India and the European Union sealed a landmark free trade agreement, with influential lawmakers, top administration officials, and policy experts warning that America risks being sidelined.

With this trade deal, New Delhi and Brussels will reshape global trade and strategic alignments, they feared.

Senator Mark Kelly said the deal reflects growing frustration among US allies with Washington’s trade approach. “The EU has signed a trade and security deal with India. Canada and the UK are negotiating with China,” the Arizona Democrat said in a post on X.