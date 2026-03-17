India-EU ties strengthened during EAM Jaishankar's Brussels visit

During his visit, EAM Jaishankar held meetings with Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.



He conveyed "warm greetings of President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi" to the EU leadership.



Discussions focused on strengthening India-EU relations in the wake of the Summit and advancing priorities set out in the joint India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda, including early conclusion of the landmark India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and deliberations on West Asia, Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific.

