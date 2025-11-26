India, EU review Strategic Partnership Roadmap ahead of 2025 conclusion

The statement said New Delhi and Brussels "reaffirmed the shared ambition to conclude negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement by the end of this year," while also accelerating talks on the Investment Protection Agreement and the Agreement on Geographical Indications.



The two sides underlined the need for continued dialogue on supply chain diversification and noted progress under the India-EU Trade and Technology Council.



"They underlined the importance of cooperation at the multilateral level and of continued dialogue on economic issues, including on supply chain diversification. Both sides also noted the progress in the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) and looked forward to the next TTC Ministerial Meeting in Brussels in 2026, " the statement said.



Discussions covered economic security, resilient supply chains, the Global Gateway, the India-EU Connectivity Partnership and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). Both sides also explored deeper cooperation in innovation, science and technology, education and research.

