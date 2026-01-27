'India-EU FTA will provide India's labour-intensive products easy access to European Union market'



"Indian investment in the EU has reached almost 40 billion euros. Today, there is deep cooperation between India and European companies in every sector, including R&D, manufacturing, and services, and business leaders like you are both the drivers and beneficiaries of this. Now is the time to transform this partnership into a whole-of-society partnership," he said.



"With this vision, we have today finalised a comprehensive FTA. This will provide easy access to the European Union market for India's labour-intensive products. This includes textiles, gems and jewellery, auto parts, and engineering goods.

Fruits, vegetables, processed foods, and marine products will see new opportunities. Our farmers and fishermen will directly benefit from this. Our service sector will also benefit. The IT, education, traditional medicine, and business services sectors will particularly benefit. Today, there is great upheaval in global business. Every company is re-evaluating its market strategy and partnerships. At such a time, this FTA is a clear and positive message for the business world. It is a clear invitation for the business communities of both sides to build a capable, reliable, and future-oriented partnership," he added.