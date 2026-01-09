India-EU FTA talks move forward with focus on farmers, MSMEs

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and European Union Trade and Economic Security Commissioner Maros Sefcovic reaffirmed their commitment to a rules-based trading system and a modern economic partnership during high-level talks in Brussels.



Discussions centred on the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with both sides underlining the importance of protecting the interests of farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while enabling Indian industries to integrate more deeply into global supply chains.



"In continuation of our efforts to secure a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), I held high-level talks with the EU Trade and Economic Security Commissioner, Mr. Maros Sefcovic, in Brussels. During this dialogue, we deliberated across key areas of the proposed agreement. We reaffirmed our commitment to a rules-based trading framework and a modern economic partnership that safeguards the interests of farmers and MSMEs while integrating Indian industries into global supply chains," Goyal said in a post on X.