President Murmu stresses shared values as India, EU deepen strategic ties



At the invitation of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the European Council, Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, paid a State Visit to India on 25-27 January as the Chief Guests for the 77th Republic Day of India. President Costa and President von der Leyen were accompanied by a high-level delegation, including High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

As per the India-EU Joint Statement on the State Visit of the EU delegation, the leaders adopted "Towards 2030: India-EU Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda" to elevate the strategic cooperation between two sides. The Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda is aimed at accelerating progress across five key pillars: prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, connectivity and global challenges, as well as enabling factors such as skills, mobility, business and people-to-people ties.

In the context of global uncertainty and disruptions, closer economic ties between India and the EU are more important than ever to drive growth, job creation, green transition, industrial development, and more resilient, sustainable and trustworthy supply chains.

The leaders of India and the EU are committed to ensuring the full implementation of the FTA. Additionally, they had tasked their respective teams to complete negotiations, at the earliest opportunity, on an Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) and on an Agreement on Geographical Indications (GIs).

They committed to work on scaling up bilateral investments and engage in discussion on Blue Valleys to accelerate private sector engagement in strengthening select value chains. They also undertook to work on scaling up investments together in third countries including through trilateral co-operation, drawing upon India and the EU's experience in development assistance, including the EU's Global Gateway Strategy.