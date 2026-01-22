India, EU convene first JSC meeting to boost trilateral cooperation



In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Strengthening Strategic Partnership! The first meeting of the Joint Steering Committee (JSC) for India-EU Trilateral Cooperation was held today in New Delhi, co-chaired by @EUAmbIndia Herve Delphin and MEA Joint Secretary Priyanka Chauhan. Reaffirming our commitment towards trilateral cooperation, the JSC agreed on the modalities to jointly create and work together on solutions addressing development challenges around the world."

He added that the committee agreed to engage with partner countries based on shared values, mutual interests and common developmental priorities. "The JSC agreed to work with partner countries based on shared values, mutual interests, and common developmental priorities, in a collaborative trilateral framework to implement development cooperation projects in priority sectors and regions," he said.

