India–EU trade pact today to power one-fifth of global trade

New Delhi: India and the European Union will on Tuesday announce what has been touted as the 'Mother of all deals' after the long negotiations ended successfully. India and the EU together represent almost one-fifth of global trade and around 25 per cent of the global population, highlighting the growing economic and strategic weight of the partnership.



The EU and India are close partners working to promote economic prosperity, a rules-based international order and sustainable development. Trade and investment remain central pillars of this relationship.



At the EU-India summit scheduled for Tuesday, leaders from both sides are expected to adopt a joint comprehensive strategic agenda and discuss trade in the context of the ongoing free trade agreement negotiations, which were first launched in 2007 and relaunched in 2022 and concluded on Monday.