India entering period of tech transformation: Atomic Energy Commission chairman at BIT Mesra 36th convocation

Ranchi: Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra hosted its 36th Convocation, marking another significant chapter in a seven-decade legacy of academic excellence, research, innovation and nation building that began in 1955. Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy is the chief guest.

India is on the brink of a major technological transformation with advances in areas like artificial intelligence and quantum technologies opening up new possibilities, Atomic Energy Commission chairman Ajit Kumar Mohanty said.