Piyush Goyal highlights India’s expanding preferential trade footprint

Chennai: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that India now enjoys preferential trade access to nearly two-thirds of global trade, underscoring the country's growing global economic integration.



He was addressing the valedictory session of the 5th National Exports Competitiveness Summit 2026, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The Minister participated in the programme via video conferencing, while the summit was held at a private star hotel in Chennai.

The summit, themed "Reform, Perform and Transform," brought together senior government officials, policymakers, diplomats, financial institutions and industry leaders to deliberate on India's roadmap towards achieving a USD 1 trillion export target.



In his address, he said that at a time when the world faces uncertainty, India is "building bridges of trade, bridges of trust and bridges of transformation." He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has concluded a series of high-quality Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), marking a significant shift in the country's trade trajectory.