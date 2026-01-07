Goa set to host India Energy Week 2026 from 27-30 January

New Delhi: India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 is returning to Goa from 27-30 January 2026, bringing together ministers from across the world, global CEOs, policymakers, financial institutions, academia and technology providers at a critical juncture for the global energy sector.



According to an official release, as the first major international energy gathering of the year, IEW 2026 will focus on strengthening energy security, catalysing investment and advancing practical and scalable pathways for decarbonisation.



As global energy systems navigate rising demand, geopolitical uncertainty and accelerating climate commitments, IEW 2026 will serve as a key platform for dialogue and cooperation. Building on the momentum of previous editions, the event is expected to welcome participants from over 120 countries. The 2025 edition saw participation from over 68,000 attendees, 570 exhibitors and 5,400 conference delegates, with 100 conference sessions featuring more than 540 global speakers. The 2026 edition will expand further, reinforcing IEW's position among the world's leading energy dialogue platforms.