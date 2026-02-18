India’s energy stack may serve as global public good, says ISA Chief

New Delhi: The convergence of artificial intelligence and clean energy is set to redefine the global power landscape, with India's digital innovations positioned as a primary driver for decentralised solar adoption.



The International Solar Alliance (ISA) aims to export the "India energy stack," which Ashish Khanna described as "India's gift to the world." Speaking to ANI at the sidelines of India AI Summit 2026, the Director General of International Solar Alliance (ISA), noted that the alliance intends to work with at least 10 to 15 countries to ensure nations in Africa and other regions are "not left behind on digital leapfrogging."



Khanna outlined five priorities for a global AI mission: the application of AI products in distributed renewable energy, fostering startup innovation, establishing interoperable standards across countries, ensuring citizen benefits, and securing financing.