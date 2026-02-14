India emerging as global AI system-builder, AI Impact Summit to showcase its integrated ecosystem

Shanghai [China]: India's AI Impact Summit 2026 is not simply a technology event but a statement of strategic intent, Pratik Mathur, the country's Consul General in Shanghai has said in an article in a leading Chinese media outlet Caixin Global, noting that the next phase of global artificial intelligence race will be shaped by countries who can build large-scale, reliable and socially embedded AI ecosystems that integrate parameters such as data and real-world development.



In his op-ed in Caixin Global, Pratik Mathur said that at the upcoming AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, India will demonstrate that it has moved beyond AI adoption toward building end-to-end infrastructure and capacity for the technology.



"The next phase of the global artificial intelligence (AI) race will not be decided by laboratory breakthroughs alone. It will be shaped by who can build large-scale, reliable and socially embedded AI ecosystems, those that integrate computing power, data, talent, regulation and real-world deployment," Mathur said.



"In this context, India's AI Impact Summit 2026 is not simply a technology event. It is a statement of strategic intent: that India is positioning itself as one of the world's principal AI system-builders," he added.



Mathur outlined how India is emerging as a global AI system-builder with the AI Impact Summit 2026 showcasing its integrated ecosystem.

