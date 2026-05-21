CBRE report highlights India’s growing appeal in Asia Pacific property market

New Delhi: Strong demand across commercial property segments and higher real estate yields are driving growing global investor interest in India, with the country emerging as the highest-yielding real estate market in the Asia Pacific region, according to a survey by real estate consultancy firm CBRE.



CBRE's Q1 2026 Asia Pacific Cap Rate Survey showed that India recorded the highest real estate yields across major asset classes including office, retail, logistics, hotels and student housing, supported by rising commercial demand, expanding corporate activity and increasing institutional investments.



The report also noted that India witnessed a 189 per cent year-on-year rise in real estate investment volumes during the January-March quarter of 2026, marking the second-highest growth rate in the Asia Pacific region after Singapore.