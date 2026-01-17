India Embassy in Riyadh highlights sacrifices of Armed Forces in Veterans’ Day exhibition

Riyadh: The Embassy of India in Riyadh commemorated Armed Forces Veterans' Day, paying tribute to India's Veer Yodhas, the veterans of the Indian Armed Forces, for their selfless service, sacrifice, and enduring contribution to nation-building.



The event was graced by Suhel Ajaz Khan, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with distinguished veterans and their family members, members of the Indian community, school children from Indian schools in Riyadh, and officials of the Embassy, according to a release.



Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan, in his address, underscored the strength and continued relevance of India's veteran community. He commended the international contributions of the Indian contingents in UN peacekeeping missions. The event featured heartfelt messages from veterans, who reminisced about their experience in the forces and shared insights into their lives in Saudi Arabia.