India–Egypt talks focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation



The two sides expressed satisfaction at the momentum in India-Egypt ties since its elevation to Strategic Partnership in 2023. They noted the impetus provided by the inaugural India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue co-chaired by India's External Affairs Minister and the Foreign Minister of Egypt in New Delhi in October 2025.



The discussions reviewed the progress of the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership Agreement signed in 2023 across various pillars of engagement. They welcomed the continued high-level political exchanges and reaffirmed the shared commitment to further deepen the bilateral relationship across all identified pillars of engagement, as per the statement.



Both sides discussed the steadily expanding trade and investment linkages between India and Egypt. Noting the current bilateral trade at USD 5 billion, they highlighted the potential for significant expansion, as per the statement.