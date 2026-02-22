"India desires to build ties with Bangladesh's new govt", says Indian High Commissioner

Dhaka: India has expressed its desire to build ties with the new government of Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, Indian high commissioner in Dhaka, said on Sunday.



Verma met Bangladesh's new foreign minister, Dr. Khalilur Rahman and minister of state, Shama Obaed Islam, at the Bangladesh foreign ministry.

"It was my first meeting with the new Foreign Minister and Minister of State after the formation of the new Government in Bangladesh. So, it was more of a courtesy meeting and an initial exchange of views", Verma told the reporters after the meetings.

