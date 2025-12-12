India, Denmark reaffirm cooperation in health, agriculture, green partnership

New Delhi: Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava met with a Danish delegation led by Ambassador of Denmark to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, to discuss ongoing and emerging areas of bilateral cooperation.



According to a post on X by the Ministry of Health, both sides met on Thursday and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening India-Denmark collaboration in health, food, and agriculture, while advancing the Green Strategic Partnership.



The discussions also highlighted a shared vision to build resilient, sustainable, and future-ready systems that benefit both nations, the ministry said.

