India delivers 73 tonnes of life-saving medicines, vaccines and essential supplements to Kabul

India on Friday delivered 73 tonnes of life-saving medicines, vaccines, and essential supplements to Kabul to address urgent medical needs.



In a post on X, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said, "Augmenting Afghanistan's healthcare efforts.

India has delivered 73 tonnes of life-saving medicines, vaccines and essential supplements to Kabul to cater to urgent medical needs. India's unwavering support to the Afghan people continues."