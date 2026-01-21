India in active dialogue with major economies, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Davos: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that while India is in constant touch with major world powers, the World Economic Forum is primarily a forum for sharing ideas rather than for formal group-to-group trade meetings.



On being asked if India will be having a meeting with the US delegation, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The format of Davos is a format where we generally do panels and bilaterals. The trade meetings take place according to the country's own schedules and negotiations. They are deeply engaged with all the major economies on practically all fronts at this point in time. This is not the forum in which we meet delegation to delegation."



The progress of the Indian economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a top subject of debate among world leaders in Switzerland. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday (Indian Standard Time) shared that the Indian team is present at all major meetings to explain how the country is combining modern technology with fair growth for all citizens.