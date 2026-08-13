Kenya library opens India Corner showcasing India's heritage, growth

Nairobi: India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, inaugurated the India Corner at the Kenya School of Government (KSG) library on Thursday, establishing a dedicated repository focused on India's growth and heritage.



The newly launched section houses an extensive collection of literature covering India's history, culture, economy, foreign policy and development journey. The ceremony was attended by KSG Council Chairperson Justice (retd) Charles Nyachae, Director General Nura Mohamed and senior institutional officials.



In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Kenya stated, "High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika inaugurated the India Corner at the Library of Kenya School of Government, featuring a large number of books gifted by the High Commission on India's history, culture, economy, foreign policy and development journey."