India closes 2025 with record exports, new FTAs, and digital push: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: The Department of Commerce concluded 2025 with significant growth in international trade and digital infrastructure, marking a year of record-breaking export figures and the finalization of major global trade deals. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal's year-end recap highlighted a shift toward automated trading platforms and a reduction in regulatory hurdles for domestic businesses.



The Minister shared these milestones on X, stating that 2025 was a "year full of achievements and progress under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership." He noted that the government's focus remained on "concluding three FTAs to achieving record exports" while updating the highlights for the Department of Commerce and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

