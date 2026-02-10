India–China talks in Delhi focus on stabilising ties, people exchanges, and BRICS agenda



Elaborating on the substance of the dialogue, Jaiswal said the two sides undertook a review of bilateral ties and examined ways to further advance cooperation.

"Both sides reviewed the positive momentum in bilateral relations and discussed ways to further advance ties by enhancing people-to-people exchanges and addressing concerns on sensitive issues," he said.

Beyond bilateral issues, the discussions also covered wider developments. Jaiswal said the talks extended to broader regional and global matters.

According to him, the two sides "exchanged views on the global and regional situation and multilateral issues."

The India-China Strategic Dialogue was held on the margins of the First BRICS Sherpa Meeting in New Delhi, which was attended by China's BRICS Sherpa and Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.

Following the meeting, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong shared details of China's views on BRICS cooperation in a post on X.

He said Ma Zhaoxu highlighted President Xi Jinping's vision for the grouping, emphasising the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation and five key areas--peace, innovation, green development, justice and closer people-to-people exchanges--which he said would guide the future development of the BRICS mechanism.

Feihong also emphasised China's readiness to work closely with India during China's BRICS chairmanship.

"China is ready to work with India, the BRICS chair for the year, and BRICS members as well as partner countries to follow the correct course of BRICS cooperation, deepen practical cooperation, improve the working mechanism, strengthen multilateral coordination, uphold international fairness and justice, and bring greater development to BRICS cooperation," he said.

He further noted that the meeting addressed planning for the year ahead.

"At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the priorities of BRICS cooperation and the arrangement of major events for the year, and started the preparation for the 18th BRICS Summit," Feihong wrote.

During the same meeting, MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) and India's BRICS Sherpa Sudhakar Dalela outlined the key priorities of India's BRICS Chairship.

These priorities, he said, are based on the Prime Minister's vision of a "people-centric" and "humanity-first" approach, aligned with the overall theme of 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'.

The meeting also saw participation from BRICS partner countries.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to India, M. Kasko, attended the first BRICS Sherpa/Sous-Sherpa meeting in New Delhi on behalf of Belarus.

In his address, the Head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission expressed gratitude to the organisers for inviting Belarus, noting that representatives of partner countries had not previously participated in such meetings.

The Ambassador conveyed a message from the President of Belarus, expressing confidence that the coming year under India's BRICS chairmanship would bring new achievements and successes, further strengthening cooperation and reinforcing the grouping's position as one of the most influential international organisations.

BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries--Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. It serves as a platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues of global and regional significance, including global political and economic governance.