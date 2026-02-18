India’s new AI strategy targets global tech leadership: Report

New Delhi: India has unveiled an ambitious, full-stack artificial intelligence roadmap that positions the country as a serious contender in the next phase of the global technology race, with parallel progress across five strategic layers- applications, models, chips, infrastructure and energy, noted a report by Ventura.



The report says, speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined what he termed a "whole-of-nation" approach to AI, aimed at building a "frugal, sovereign and scalable" ecosystem. The strategy seeks to ensure that India is not merely a consumer of global AI systems but a creator of foundational technologies.



At the services layer, India's IT majors are pivoting from traditional software maintenance to AI-led delivery models. Companies such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech are embedding generative AI and agentic workflows into enterprise offerings, collectively reskilling over a million employees to align with AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) opportunities. This transition is expected to redefine India's global IT export profile over the next decade.