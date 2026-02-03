India champions inclusive growth at UN session: MoS Savitri Thakur highlights Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'



The Union Minister of State outlined key national initiatives demonstrating scale, inclusion and last-mile delivery. These include parity in girls' and boys' participation in education, supported by improved school infrastructure and residential schooling in remote areas.

There has also been large-scale expansion of basic services, including piped drinking water, clean cooking energy and sanitation facilities, with significant benefits for women and vulnerable communities, she said.

She pointed to transformative financial inclusion through hundreds of millions of bank accounts, with women emerging as leading beneficiaries of entrepreneurship and credit schemes.

Nationwide protection and support mechanisms for women and children have been established through dedicated helplines and integrated service centres. Comprehensive maternal, child health and nutrition programmes are reaching over 100 million beneficiaries.