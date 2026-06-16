India Chair on AI to be set up in a Slovakian university: PM Modi

Bratislava: In a significant stride towards collaboration on technology, an 'India Chair on Artificial Intelligence' is set to be established at a university in Slovakia.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on Monday during his visit to Slovakia, the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the European nation, marking a pivotal moment as both countries elevated their bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Partnership.



Following high-level delegation talks, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on digital technology was signed, aiming to unlock new avenues of cooperation in digital public infrastructure.