'India-Canada AI Dialogue 2026' highlights bilateral cooperation for responsible AI

Toronto: Underscoring India’s significant role in inclusive, responsible, and impact-driven artificial intelligence (AI), the Consulate General of India in Canada’s Toronto hosted the “India-Canada AI Dialogue 2026”, emphasising the significance of bilateral cooperation for shared economic and societal benefits.

The high-level dialogue was organised in partnership with the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada India Tech Council, and Zoho Inc.

According to the Indian Consulate General in Toronto, this dialogue is one of the few pre-summit events organised globally as a precursor to one of the biggest AI Summits in the Global South — the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ in New Delhi from February 19–20, designed to gather diverse perspectives and build momentum.