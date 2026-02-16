CEA Nageswaran highlights education-led AI strategy as key to India’s global leadership



Nageswaran further said that from India's perspective, the debate is not related to future of work, but it is a decision about the future of growth, social stability, and cohesion. He also highlighted the importance of change and reform in education, pedagogy, and the delivery of foundational skills.

"For India, this is not a debate about the future of work; it is a decision about the future of growth, social stability, and cohesion. We must act, and act now. The first step begins with the reform of our education, pedagogy, and the teaching and imparting of foundational skills. That is where the path to co-creating prosperity with AI and employability in the age of AI begins, and that is where the path begins," said Nageswaran.



Meanwhile, Founder Chairman and CEO of Sampark Foundation and former CEO of HCL Technologies, Vineet Nayyar, pressed on the importance of creating employment in the Indian IT industry while emphasising its profit-driven mindset. He stated that employment can only be generated from mass-scale startups, which is currently being done by the government.



"From an employment point of view I think it is very important for us to understand that Indian companies, including Indian IT companies, are going to be profit-driven and therefore if you believe that they are going to create employment you must be dreaming. Therefore, the question is how do we create employment in this environment, and that employment comes from mass scale startups, which is what this government has already doing," Nayyar said.