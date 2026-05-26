WHO collaboration may boost India’s Ebola vaccine development efforts

New Delhi: Former WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Monday said that India can play a significant role in accelerating Ebola-related research, including the development of vaccines, diagnostics and monoclonal antibodies, through collaboration with the WHO laboratory network and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) amid global concerns over the outbreak of the deadly virus.



Speaking on the recent Ebola outbreak concerns, particularly in the African countries of the Democratic Republic of Congo and some parts of Uganda, Swaminathan described the situation as "very worrying", noting that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has already declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.



She said the outbreak involves a rare strain of the Ebola virus and has been difficult to detect early due to limitations in existing diagnostic tools, which were primarily designed for other strains.

"This is a very worrying situation, and as WHO has said, it is a public health emergency of international concern," she said, adding that the strain has posed challenges in early identification and treatment development.