'India can be a global STEM destination': Illinois Tech Provost

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India is renowned for its ability to produce some of the brightest STEM graduates in the world. This is because of the quality education system which has been nurtured by India for generations, especially in areas such as mathematics, science, engineering, and analysis. This has resulted in the creation of some of the finest minds who have transformed various sectors through innovation.

At Illinois Tech and in the US, there is a greater focus on flexibility, interdisciplinary learning, and experiential education. We ask students to go beyond their own specialization and study where the relationship between technology and business, policy, communication, design, and the humanities lies. The main objective is not to train the students for a specific job, but to equip them to navigate and make change throughout their careers.

In this era of rapid technological change especially with the advent of artificial intelligence, it is not enough for universities to train students only on the existing job skills, but also to ensure that students are prepared for future jobs. Universities that will flourish in this environment will be those that integrate technology and versatility.

At Illinois Tech, we believe that technological expertise is most effective when combined with broader contextual understanding. For example, if students are learning about artificial intelligence, they should understand not only the technical aspects of machine learning but also its effects on the law and society, how to use AI to solve problems across a variety of fields, and how to lead organizations through AI adoption. It is through such means that our graduates don’t just become technologists but informed individuals who can make wise decisions.