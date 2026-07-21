'India can be a global STEM destination': Illinois Tech Provost

India's higher education landscape is undergoing a period of significant change, driven by reforms under the National Education Policy, increased investment in research, and growing ambitions to emerge as a global knowledge hub.
As universities rethink what it means to prepare graduates for an increasingly interconnected and innovation-driven world, conversations around multidisciplinary education, research ecosystems and international collaboration have gained renewed urgency.
In an interaction with EdexLive, Elizabeth Hudson, Provost, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer at Illinois Institute of Technology, discusses what Indian and American institutions can learn from each other, why undergraduate research deserves greater attention, and how India can strengthen its position in global STEM education.
India and the United States produce some of the world's largest STEM talent pools. Where do you see the biggest differences in how universities approach STEM education?
India is renowned for its ability to produce some of the brightest STEM graduates in the world. This is because of the quality education system which has been nurtured by India for generations, especially in areas such as mathematics, science, engineering, and analysis. This has resulted in the creation of some of the finest minds who have transformed various sectors through innovation.
At Illinois Tech and in the US, there is a greater focus on flexibility, interdisciplinary learning, and experiential education. We ask students to go beyond their own specialization and study where the relationship between technology and business, policy, communication, design, and the humanities lies. The main objective is not to train the students for a specific job, but to equip them to navigate and make change throughout their careers.
In this era of rapid technological change especially with the advent of artificial intelligence, it is not enough for universities to train students only on the existing job skills, but also to ensure that students are prepared for future jobs. Universities that will flourish in this environment will be those that integrate technology and versatility.
At Illinois Tech, we believe that technological expertise is most effective when combined with broader contextual understanding. For example, if students are learning about artificial intelligence, they should understand not only the technical aspects of machine learning but also its effects on the law and society, how to use AI to solve problems across a variety of fields, and how to lead organizations through AI adoption. It is through such means that our graduates don’t just become technologists but informed individuals who can make wise decisions.
What can Indian universities learn from the American model of STEM education, and what do you think US institutions could learn from India?
There are endless possibilities for mutual learning. The Indian university system has established itself as an educational model based on intellectual excellence, sound analysis, and technical competency in its graduates. This is an area in which all universities across the globe would like to emulate and take some lessons from.
On the other hand, U.S. universities such as Illinois Tech have made considerable efforts towards developing a learning environment that emphasizes flexibility, multi-disciplinary studies, and learning through experience. There has been a focus on bringing together various disciplines of study and conducting research. It is through such learning experiences that students become adept at problem-solving and emerge as good future leaders.
Another important area where Illinois Tech has invested heavily is experiential learning. By fostering partnerships in business and government, Illinois Tech can offer students the opportunity for authentic experiences and hands-on learning through internships and research opportunities. This allows students to get actual experience in their chosen field, bridging the gap between the classroom and the real world. This helps students integrate their technical expertise with “soft skills” such as teamwork, communication, and leadership, making them fit to survive the multivariant challenges they’ll face in their careers.
The future of STEM education is not about opting between technical expertise and comprehensive learning. It is about unifying their methodologies. Universities can integrate India’s academic rigor with experiential learning, research opportunities and interdisciplinary exploration. This will best position the graduates for a world being transformed by technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and data science.
American universities are often viewed as research powerhouses. What enables a strong research culture, and how can Indian institutions build similar ecosystems?
Research culture cannot be created through funding alone, and certainly not just through infrastructure. Ultimately, it is all about cultivating curiosity for students and faculty members to pose big questions and explore them.
The inclusion of research in education is one of the most distinctive aspects of American research universities. The practice allows students to come across opportunities for research work at an early stage of their education when they start developing skills of critical analysis and innovation alongside acquiring specific knowledge. In other words, research is included in the learning process itself.
No less significant is the element of collaboration. There are many issues that we face today that are complex and cannot be tackled by one academic field alone. The effective ecosystem will bring together specialists from fields as varied as engineering, computer science, business, design, and the social sciences to address these problems.
India is already home to several building blocks necessary for the creation of world-class research universities, including top talent, high technical skills, rising investment levels, and a robust innovation environment. Further attention to interdisciplinary research,
India is investing heavily in research and innovation. What ingredients are still needed to create globally competitive research universities here?
There is no doubt that India has been successful in developing an environment conducive to research and innovation. India possesses great intellectual wealth, entrepreneurship, and backing from the scientific community. These constitute strong building blocks.
The next phase involves developing ecosystems where research, teaching, and industry function smoothly together. World-class research universities are not just institutions known for their excellent academic achievements-- they also provide a platform for turning ideas into reality, benefiting both society and industry.
Other considerations include fostering interdisciplinary thinking, as many innovations in the future -- from AI to clean energy to advanced manufacturing and biotechnology to healthcare -- will occur at the crossroads of disciplines. It is thus necessary for universities to set up systems that promote collaboration between disciplines.
In addition, recruitment and retention of world-class faculty members, forging strong international linkages, and giving students the opportunity to engage in research activities will be essential. India has everything needed to make itself a world-class destination for research and innovation. The task now is to put these components together in a way that enables an institution to compete and collaborate at a world level.
How important is undergraduate research in shaping future scientists and engineers? Should it become a standard part of STEM education in India?
The undergraduate research experience can become one of the most influential aspects of a student’s college experience. The education that is gained through research takes place outside of the classroom setting and involves a first-hand participation in discovery and innovation.
Research enables students to ask meaningful questions, navigate uncertainty, assess the value of information, and create solutions for complex problems. This has become increasingly significant in today’s world, where knowledge is evolving rapidly and there are unanswered questions for many problems.
In Illinois Tech, we think there is no better way to help students grow than through engaging in research. It does not matter whether they will be joining the world of industry or entrepreneurship or academia, research will enable students to build on curiosity and confidence. Research assists students to become independent and solve problems.
As India moves ahead with its innovative ecosystem, incorporating the concept of research within the undergraduate curriculum could be significant in producing future scientists and engineers. Research must increasingly become an integral part of learning, as an essential fuel for innovation.
Are universities placing too much emphasis on placements and salaries? How should institutions define success beyond employability metrics?
Career prospects do indeed matter, and students need to feel assured that their university experience will translate into rewarding career prospects. But in my view, our institutions of higher learning must aim to define success more broadly.
Rather than focusing only on whether a student ends up getting a good job right after university, we must ask ourselves whether they have been equipped to succeed in the long run, spanning decades of employment across different fields. After all, in today’s rapidly evolving world characterized by technological disruptions such as AI, the ability to adapt and keep learning may well be paramount.
Thus, it is imperative that the universities not only train students for employment, but also encourage them to think critically, communicate effectively, be creative, collaborate, and emerge as leaders. This is what will help an individual build a long, satisfying career and make a meaningful impact on the world.
After all, success does not lie in one’s ability to find the first job after finishing university or get a high salary, although that can certainly be a good starting point. It is whether they continue to evolve, contribute, and lead throughout their professional and personal lives.
How can STEM institutions ensure graduates are industry-ready without becoming purely vocational training centres?
Universities have a responsibility to prepare students for the workforce, but their role extends far beyond meeting immediate industry needs. Industry itself is changing rapidly, and many of the jobs’ students will hold in the future may not even exist today.
The solution is not to choose between academic depth and practical relevance, but to combine both. Students need strong foundations in science, engineering, mathematics, and critical thinking, while also having opportunities to apply their knowledge through internships, industry-sponsored projects, collaborative learning, and real-world problem-solving experiences.
We at Illinois Tech believe that experiential learning is an integral part of the student experience because it helps students understand how classroom concepts translate into practical solutions. These experiences also develop skills such as teamwork, communication, adaptability, and leadership, which employers increasingly value.
Universities need to prepare students for the workplace, but universities do more than just cater to the immediate needs of industry. Industry itself is in flux, and it’s a university’s role to prepare students for jobs that may not even exist today.
The National Education Policy has pushed for multidisciplinary learning in India. How does that compare with trends you've seen in the United States?
The National Education Policy represents one of the most significant reforms in Indian higher education in recent decades. Its emphasis on multidisciplinary learning reflects an important recognition that the challenges students will face in the future cannot be addressed through expertise in a single discipline alone.
One of the most promising aspects of the NEP is its focus on flexibility, allowing students to explore subjects beyond their core area of study and build a more holistic educational experience. This aligns closely with trends we have seen across higher education in the United States, where universities have increasingly moved towards interdisciplinary learning and more flexible academic pathways.
The shift has been evident due to the most pressing issues now right from artificial intelligence to climate change, cybersecurity or any other that cut across multiple disciplines. For instance, an engineer needs to know about business and sustainability. An AI specialist must be well versed in ethics, politics and communication. Though technical expertise remains a fundamental requisite, it is most effective when combined with an understanding of real-world contexts, and a variety of disciplines work to build that depth of understanding.
At Illinois Tech, we believe this combination of depth and breadth helps students become not only skilled professionals but also adaptable problem-solvers and future leaders.
The NEP's vision is therefore very much aligned with global trends in higher education. As India continues to implement these reforms, it has an opportunity to create graduates who are not only technically proficient but also equipped to lead innovation in an increasingly interconnected world.
What are the biggest opportunities for collaboration between Indian and American universities over the next decade in research, student mobility, or curriculum development?
The relationship between India and the United States in higher education is entering an exciting new phase. Previously, the collaboration was focused on students travelling abroad to access educational and research opportunities. Though that remains important, we are also witnessing a shift that will be defined by greater institutional partnerships creating values in the next decade.
Countries across the world are tackling challenges like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, health care, and sustainable development. These global issues require innovative solutions, which universities can facilitate by bringing together talent, expertise and resources from around the world.
We are also able to see a great deal of opportunities involved in curriculum design, experiential learning, and faculty engagement. With industries evolving rapidly, universities must be able to develop talent that can adapt to succeed in this changing world. By working together, institutions can gain by sharing best practices, introduce new perspectives and create richer learning experiences for students.
Ultimately, the greatest opportunity lies in building ecosystems of innovation that connect students, researchers, industry, and policymakers across geographies. The stronger these connections become, the greater our collective ability to address some of the world's most pressing challenges.
India has one of the world's youngest populations and enormous demand for higher education. Do you believe India can emerge as a global destination for STEM education, rather than simply a source of students for universities abroad?
Absolutely. India is uniquely positioned to become not just a source of global STEM talent, but a destination for STEM education, innovation, and research. The country possesses many of the ingredients that define leading knowledge economies: a young and ambitious population, a strong foundation in science and technology, a rapidly growing innovation ecosystem, and increasing investment in research and higher education.
For decades, the students have migrated to the areas of opportunity, but today the opportunities are moving where the talent exists. India has now risen as a centre of technology, entrepreneurship, innovation and research opening new avenues for students, researchers and corporations across the world.
The National Education policy has laid a strong foundation by promoting flexibility, interdisciplinary learning, international collaboration, and academic innovation. These reforms are aiding to align India’s higher education system with global best practices, while concentrating on the nation’s needs and aspirations. This must be augmented by continued investment in research, faculty development, industry partnerships and international engagement.
I believe India's greatest strength is not simply the scale of its talent, but the ambition and energy of its young people. If the country can continue its current trajectory, it has an opportunity to emerge as one of the world’s important destinations for STEM education and a leading contributor to the innovations shaping the future.