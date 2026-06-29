BJP leader Nitin Nabin praises President Murmu, highlighting tribal dignity

Warangal (Telangana) [India], June 29 (ANI): BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday lauded President Droupadi Murmu's journey from a tribal background to the country's highest constitutional office, saying her elevation reflects India's respect for the struggles and dignity of the tribal community.

Addressing members of the tribal community during an interaction in Warangal, Telangana, Nabin said President Murmu's life and achievements send a powerful message to the nation and the world about India's commitment to honouring its tribal citizens.

"It is significant that a woman from the tribal community--whose life has been defined by struggle--has been accorded the honour of serving as the first citizen and President of the nation," Nabin said.

He further said that President Murmu's journey symbolises the country's recognition of the sacrifices and contributions of tribal communities.

"In Droupadi Murmu, we have a President who conveys a message not just to the country or society, but to the entire world: that India bows in reverence to the struggles of its tribal brothers and sisters and honours their dignity," he said.

Highlighting President Murmu's personal journey, the BJP leader said, "Today, the First Citizen of India is a woman--a President who has struggled in life, fought for social causes, and now graces the highest office."

Nabin also paid tribute to tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda and spoke about his personal connection with Ranchi.

"On this day, I certainly pay my respects to the land of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. You will be pleased to know that Ranchi--the land of Bhagwan Birsa Munda--is also my birthplace," he said.

The BJP National President credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with recognising the contribution of the tribal community and its leaders.

"I believe that our leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has truly honoured the community and its stalwarts, and has paid tribute to their struggles," Nabin said.

His remarks came while interacting with members of the tribal community in Warangal as part of the BJP's outreach efforts in Telangana. The interaction focused on acknowledging the contribution of tribal communities to the nation's development and highlighting the Centre's emphasis on their welfare and empowerment.

President Droupadi Murmu, who assumed office in July 2022, is India's first tribal President and the second woman to hold the country's highest constitutional post.