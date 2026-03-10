AFC Women’s Asian Cup: India exit after 3-1 defeat to Chinese Taipei

Sydney [Australia], March 10 (ANI): India bowed out of the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 after suffering 1-3 defeat against Chinese Taipei in their last Group C match at the Western Sydney Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday.

Chinese Taipei led 2-1 at half-time. The Mulan took an early lead through Su Yu-hsuan (12'), before Manisha Kalyan (39') drew India level. However, Chinese Taipei took the lead once again in the first half through Hsu Yi-yun (45+8'), before Chen Yu-ting (77') extended their lead in the second half, , according to a All India Football Federation (AIFF) release.

India head coach Amelia Valverde made two changes to her starting XI, bringing in Shilky Devi Hemam and Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam for the match, needing a victory and scoring at least two goals to stand a chance to qualify for the knockout rounds.

The Blue Tigresses began with intent, and a Manisha corner almost put them in the lead in the second minute. Soumya Guguloth had her header saved from the corner before Pyari Xaxa pounced on the rebound, causing confusion in the Chinese Taipei defence, before it was cleared.

Chinese Taipei countered immediately with Chen Jin-wen pulling the trigger from inside the Indian box, but it went inches wide of the far post.

India had a similar chance at the other end, when Nirmala played it to Manisha, who threaded it through to Soumya, who also dragged her shot inches wide.

India goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu Elangbam made a smart save off of a YC Chen shot in the 10th minute, but was left stranded a couple of minutes later, when a double error at the back gifted Chinese Taipei the lead. Martina Thokchom miscued a clearance in her half, as the ball rolled onto JW Chen on the right. Sanju managed to intercept it in time and attempted to play it back to Panthoi. However, the fullback's pass lacked conviction and fell into the path of JW Chen, who promptly squared it to YH Su to tap it into an empty net.

India still needed to score twice, as a 2-1 win would also have been enough.. A 26th-minute Pyari cross into the box saw Sanfida Nongrum charge at the near post, but she only managed to collide with the opposition keeper.

India finally levelled the score when they got a free-kick some 25 yards out. Huang Ke-sin's off-the-ball push on Soumya in the 38th minute got the Video Assistant Referee into action, as a possible red card offence was being checked. However, the VAR deemed the referee's original decision of a yellow card to Huang was correct.

A minute later, Manisha produced a thunderous free-kick that struck the underside of the crossbar and bounced out of play, before being cleared. The VAR was once again called upon, and a goal was soon awarded to India, who had levelled the score.

Panthoi, who has made numerous saves in the Asian Cup, pulled off another blinder in the first- half injury-time, when YC Chen's powerful effort struck the onrushing India goalkeeper on the face. While the immediate danger was averted, disaster struck a minute later, when Chinese Taipei were awarded a penalty. YY Hsu, who stepped up, however, only managed to hit the woodwork. However, the ball struck the back of Panthoi, who had dived in the correct direction, and rolled over the line for Chinese Taipei to take the lead once more.

A goal behind, India started the second half with greater intent once again, as Rimpa Haldar replaced Soumya Guguloth. Manisha, who drifted wide on the right, cut inside and pulled the trigger, only to see it sail wide.

At the other end, captain Sweety Devi Ngangbam made a crucial block off a YH Su shot, minutes before Panthoi pulled off a brilliant save once again, this time denying the attacker, who was through on goal.

However, India's repeated attempts to get back on level terms ended up being their undoing. YY Hsu played YC Chen through behind the India back-four, as the latter rounded Panthoi and scored in an empty goal. Panthoi, while charging at Chen, collided with Sweety, and both players had to be stretchered off.

India had a few chances in the closing stages, with Sanfida having her 86th-minute volley blocked by Teng Pei-lin, while Manisha's 89th-minute free-kick took a deflection before substitute goalkeeper Chen Ssu-yu swiped it away. The Chinese Taipei substitute keeper, in the last minute of regulation time, had to make yet another save off a Manisha free-kick.

The India forward looked destined to score a second goal, and a minute later, she managed to get a free header onto a Kaviya Pakkirisamy corner, only to see it thud onto the upright.

India Squad: Panthoi Chanu Elangbam (GK) (Shreya Hooda 83'), Sweety Devi Ngangbam (C) (Juli Kishan 83'), Shilky Devi Hemam (Lynda Kom Serto 63'), Sangita Basfore, Soumya Guguloth (Rimpa Haldar 46'), Sanju Yadav (Kaviya Pakkirisamy 83'), Pyari Xaxa, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Martina Thokchom, Manisha Kalyan, Sanfida Nongrum.