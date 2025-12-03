India boosts domestic active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing

The PLI Scheme for Pharmaceuticals is aimed at enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities by increasing investment and production in the pharmaceuticals sector and contributing to product diversification to high-value goods in the pharmaceutical sector and incentivises production of high-value medicines such as biopharmaceuticals, complex generic drugs, patented drugs or drugs nearing patent expiry, auto-immune drugs, anti-cancer drugs, etc. as well as production of APIs/DIs/KSMs other than those notified under the PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs.