Indian book publishing market eyes Rs 2 lakh crore mark by 2030-31

New Delhi: India’s book publishing market is projected to reach Rs 2 lakh crore by 2030-31, while the country’s print book market is growing at nearly 11 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), according to the India Book Market Report 2026-2030.



The report, prepared by NielsenIQ BookData and published by the Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP), was launched in New Delhi on September 3. The release said, “India’s book publishing market is projected to reach INR 2 Lakh Crore by 2030-31.”



The scale of the domestic publishing industry is also expanding, with more than 26,000 publishers operating in the country. Anita Huss-Ekerhult, CEO and Secretary General of the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organisations, said, “The scale documented here, over 26,000 publishers, a print market growing at nearly 11% CAGR and a sector already generating hundreds of billions of rupees in economic contribution, is remarkable.”