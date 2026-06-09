INDIA bloc demands Education Minister's resignation over NEET-CBSE issues

New Delhi: A high-profile meeting of the INDIA bloc, including 23 political parties, was held on Monday to deliberate on key national issues, including alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations, as well as concerns over electoral integrity.



Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in his opening remarks at the meeting held at the Constitution Club, flagged economic, social and foreign policy challenges faced by the country. He also criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.



Kharge said that the INDIA bloc unanimously resolved to seek the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities affecting students who appeared for NEET and CBSE examinations.

"It was unanimously agreed to demand the immediate resignation of the Education Minister because he presided over the betrayal of lakhs of youth who appeared for NEET and CBSE examinations," the Congress leader said.

The Congress President detailed the bloc's immediate action plan, focusing on youth, institutional integrity, and a sustained joint opposition front.