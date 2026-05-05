India U17 kick off Asian Cup campaign with high-stakes clash against Australia

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], May 5 (ANI): India begins their fourth continental campaign of the year on Wednesday when they face Australia in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U17 Asian Cup 2026, at the King Abdullah Sports City Pitch C.

The Blue Colts have been clubbed in Group D alongside only Australia and Uzbekistan, as DPR Korea, who were supposed to be the fourth team in the group, pulled out of the tournament just a few days ago, as per a press release from AIFF.

India head coach Bibiano Fernandes is no stranger to the continental competition at this age group, having previously led the team to the AFC U16 Championship 2018 and the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023. In between, India had qualified for the AFC U16 Championship 2020 as well, though the edition was called off due to the onset of the pandemic. While he has had different experiences, Fernandes' approach remains unchanged.

"With experience, you understand the demands of this level better. Every tournament is different, but the expectations remain high. You learn to stay calm, focus on preparation, and guide the players through different situations," he said to the-aiff.com. "The experience helps in managing moments, but the approach to the game remains the same."

While the team are facing three-time semi-finalists Australia, the Blue Colts are focused on the task ahead.

"Australia are a strong side. They are physically good, organised, and play with high intensity. They are disciplined in their structure and dangerous in transitions. Our focus is on how we perform as a team," said Fernandes.

"The approach is to stay organised, be compact, and make good decisions on the ball. In the first game, it is important to be focused from the start and not lose concentration," he said. "We want to play with clarity and take our chances when they come."

The India U17s have had a lengthy preparation for the Asian Cup, playing against teams like Tajikistan, Turkiye, Myanmar, Indonesia, Thailand, Korea Republic, UAE, and Qatar, before travelling to Jeddah.

Fernandes feels that the preparation has put the players in good standing for the tournament proper. "The boys are in a good space. They are motivated and understand the responsibility. There is always some excitement before the first game, but the focus is on staying calm and executing what we have worked on."

Midfielder Dallalmoun Gangte, who has been named captain, said, "I feel honoured and grateful to have been given this responsibility. I just want to give everything I have for this team and get the best result. Australia are a very good team, but the most important thing for us is how we prepare and go into the game."

The top two teams from each group will make it to the quarter-finals of the AFC U17 Asian Cup, while also securing qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.