India becoming a key telecom technology nation: Minister

New Delhi: India is moving from being one of the world’s largest telecom markets to becoming an important telecom technology nation and our indigenous technology journey has taught us something important — self-reliance and global collaboration are not opposites, according to Union Minister of State for Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

He congratulated the Bharat 6G Alliance for organising the third ‘International Bharat 6G Symposium 2026’ here, and for inviting over 75 speakers, which included more than 30 international experts.

Established in July 2023, Bharat 6G Alliance is an industry-led collaborative platform bringing together telecom service providers, industry, startups, academia and research institutions to advance India’s 6G ambitions.