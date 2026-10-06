India backs Project VeerAI with Rs 130 crore debt to build home-grown AI vision chips

The funding will support Project VeerAI, an indigenous semiconductor initiative with a total project cost of Rs 260 crore. The project aims to develop a camera-focused Artificial Intelligence (AI) Vision System-on-Chip (SoC) and take the technology from Technology Readiness Level (TRL)-5 to TRL-9, paving the way for commercial deployment. The assistance from TDB will be extended through Optional Convertible Debt (OCD).