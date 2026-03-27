India backs justice for 1971 genocide in Bangladesh: MEA

"We are all aware of the terrible atrocities that were committed by Pakistan during Operation Searchlight in 1971. The genocide involved the systematic and targetted killing of millions of Bangladeshi people, innocent people, and mass sexual violence against women. It also forced millions of Bangladeshi people out of their country. They came to India as refugees. These atrocities, needless to say, shook the conscience of the world at large. Pakistan, however, remains in denial to this very day of its crimes. We support Bangladesh in its desire for justice,” said Jaiswal.