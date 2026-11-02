India, Azerbaijan celebrate shared cultural heritage through art, literature



Addressing the gathering, Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Abhay Kumar expressed delight at the enthusiastic participation of young Azerbaijani students and artists. He observed that art brings people together in ways that words often cannot.

The Ambassador noted that both India and Azerbaijan are treasure troves of artistic expression, shaped by rich histories and diverse cultural traditions. Appreciating the interest in art among Azerbaijani students and young artists, he said their creativity and enthusiasm would ensure that cultural heritage continues to inspire future generations.

Referring to the exhibition's theme, "One Friendship, Two Countries: India and Azerbaijan", Kumar described it as particularly relevant, reflecting a relationship rooted in centuries of cultural interaction and mutual appreciation.