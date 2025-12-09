India Autism Center Signs MoU with Ruskin Mill Trust to Strengthen Neurodiversity Care and Education

India Autism Center, a non-profit dedicated to creating an inclusive ecosystem for autistic individuals and those with related disabilities, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ruskin Mill Trust from Nailsworth, England. The agreement, finalised on November 25, 2025, aims to expand educational, developmental and therapeutic access for neurodiverse individuals while enhancing skills training and employability pathways.

The partnership will involve extensive knowledge sharing on global best practices in educational and developmental support. Both organisations will exchange research reports, case studies and operational frameworks to improve the quality of services they offer.

A major focus of the MoU is the joint development of specialised vocational training programmes centred on life skills and workplace readiness, designed to improve employability outcomes for neurodiverse individuals. The collaboration will also enable access to shared data, resources and emerging technologies, strengthening both organisations’ capacity to innovate support systems.