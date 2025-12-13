India, Austria review bilateral ties, discuss regional and global developments

In a statement, MEA said, "During the Foreign Office Consultations, the two sides undertook a comprehensive review of the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Views were exchanged on India-EU relations as well as key regional and global developments of mutual interest. The discussions covered a wide range of areas, including political engagement, trade and economic cooperation, science and technology, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people ties. Cooperation between the two countries in international and multilateral fora was also discussed."