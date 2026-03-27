India, Australia explore partnership in vocational education and training

India and Australia have taken steps to deepen cooperation in the vocational education and training sector, with a focus on enhancing quality, regulatory practices, and knowledge exchange. The National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) held a bilateral meeting with the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA) in New Delhi to explore opportunities for collaboration in vocational education, training, and skilling (VETS).

According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the meeting included comprehensive presentations from both sides, outlining their respective regulatory structures, operational frameworks, and the challenges faced within their vocational education ecosystems. The discussions aimed to identify areas where both countries could learn from each other’s experiences and adopt best practices to strengthen their systems.